First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of First Community worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.