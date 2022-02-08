First Bank (FRBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 25th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

