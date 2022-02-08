First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

