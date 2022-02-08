First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84.

