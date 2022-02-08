First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,153,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.