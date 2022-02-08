Finxflo Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (FXF)

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Finxflo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Finxflo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Finxflo has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $42,256.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106104 BTC.

Finxflo Profile

Finxflo is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,866,080 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

