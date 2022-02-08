Financial Review: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardlytics and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.52%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 12.18 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -17.68 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

