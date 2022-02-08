Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,972. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.73 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

