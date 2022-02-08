Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.06. 60,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

