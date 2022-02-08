Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. 22,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,840. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $105.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49.

