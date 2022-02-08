Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,719. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

