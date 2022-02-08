Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

