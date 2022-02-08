Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 2,322 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,793,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,599,000 after buying an additional 1,789,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,108,000 after buying an additional 590,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after buying an additional 213,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,243. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

