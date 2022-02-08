FIL Ltd Invests $138.83 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,050,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

