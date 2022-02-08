FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $168,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 106.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

