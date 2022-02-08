FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,830 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $242,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.