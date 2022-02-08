FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $273,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.83 and a 200 day moving average of $697.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

