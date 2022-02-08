FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $142,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

FIGS stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

