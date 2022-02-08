FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.11% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 726,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,306. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About FGI Industries
