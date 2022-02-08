FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.11% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 726,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,306. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

