Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Reaches $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.67 or 0.07123802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.56 or 0.99602227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

