Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,605 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Grifols by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Grifols by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 611,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.24) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

