Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,060,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Savara worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

