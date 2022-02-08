Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.06. 24,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 54,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.