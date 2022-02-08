Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.71.

NYSE:FN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. 2,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,041. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

