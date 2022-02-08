F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 5.9%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 4,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 439,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $17,470,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

