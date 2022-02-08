Exeedme (XED) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Exeedme has a market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $879,791.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.19 or 0.07059873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.53 or 0.99489626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

