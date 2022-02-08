Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 121.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

