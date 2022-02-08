Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

