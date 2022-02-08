Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $77,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

