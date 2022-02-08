Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

OGS stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.