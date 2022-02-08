Evoke Wealth LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Shares of SQ opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

