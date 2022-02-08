EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.35). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EVER opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $225,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,127 and have sold 19,680 shares valued at $313,096. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.