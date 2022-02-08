Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $681.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.44 or 0.00073631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.55 or 0.07148338 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 314% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,804,839 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

