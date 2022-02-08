ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

EPIX stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

