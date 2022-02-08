Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Esports Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.
In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of Esports Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.
