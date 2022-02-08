Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Esports Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of Esports Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Technologies by 337.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 389,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esports Technologies by 192.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

