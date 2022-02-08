Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seagen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of SGEN opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50. Seagen has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

