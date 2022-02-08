Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$13.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

EQX stock remained flat at $C$7.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,552. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$6.99 and a one year high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

