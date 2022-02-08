EQT (EQT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.