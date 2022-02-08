EOSDT Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

