Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Envestnet by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.