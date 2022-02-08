Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Envela shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 11,080 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

