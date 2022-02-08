Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 56.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

EVC stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

