Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.59

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.59 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.59. The stock has a market cap of £9.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94.

In other Enteq Upstream news, insider Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £8,168.96 ($11,046.60).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

