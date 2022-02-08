Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.91 million.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

