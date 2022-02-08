Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.