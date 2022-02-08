Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 549 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $16,018,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $69,274,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

