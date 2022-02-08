Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,255 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48,797.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

