Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 12,373 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

