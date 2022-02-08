Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.75 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

