Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.04 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.